Galindo is May’s best kegler

JOHN Galindo ruled the May edition of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association’s (CETBA) Bowler of the Month tournament last Saturday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Galindo downed 1,311 pins in six games to win the monthly title and qualify for the Bowler of the Year competition slated in December.

Claiming the second spot was Tony Calo (1,303 pinfalls) while Noel Marquez settled for third (1,302).

Fourth to tenth placers were Roland Bantilan (1,285), Fred Torrequemada (1,253), Ging Francisco (1,244), Emi Osada (1,210), Celis Viloria (1,198), Noel Tanyu (1,195) and Beth Ngo (1,180), respectively.

Other monthly champions are Brian Lauren Sy (April), Makoto Osada(March) , Eric Bucoy (February) and Francisco(January).