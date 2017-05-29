THE PHILIPPINES placed seventh overall at the close of the Fiba 3×3 U18 Asia Cup in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, last weekend.

The Pinoys lost to Qatar, 20-17, in the quarterfinals to get booted out in the tournament. Powerhouse China eventually captured the title with a 17-12 win over Chinese Taipei.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team managed to score a win in three games.

Team Philippines, which is composed of Ateneo de Cebu standout Andrew Velasco, Rhayyan Amsali, Michael Malonzo and Kris Pagsanjan, started strong when they debuted with an 18-13 win over Kazakhstan.

But they then fell to the hosts, 17-21, in Pool B action, before getting eliminated in their next outing.

In spite not getting the crown, Velasco said he would treasure this experience the most.

“It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had, playing amongst the best of the best 18-under 3×3 players in Asia. I learned a lot from the experience and am really thankful for the opportunity to have represented the country,” the Bacolod-bred guard said.