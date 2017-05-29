UV, SWU fight for St. Isidore Invt’l title

ARCH-RIVALS University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Cobras are headed to another gigantic showdown after they defeated separate opponents and set up a titular date in the 2017 St. Isidore Parish Fiesta Inter-Collegiate Basketball Invitational Cup yesterday at the municipal gymnasium of Saint Bernard in Southern Leyte.

UV hacked out a 68-55 victory over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, while SWU hung tough in the endgame to dispatch the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 60-58.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lancers and the Cobras both ended the single round-robin eliminations with identical 3-1 (win-loss) slates to earn the right to fight for the crown and the P100,000 top purse.

The championship match will be played at 8 p.m. today.

Behind Rey Anthony Suerte, who finished with a game-high 19 points, the Lancers were able to survive the endgame scare of the Webmasters of newly installed head coach Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, UC rallied within 47-48 early in the fourth quarter.

UV answered with its own run to post a 58-50 lead but UC threatened again at 55-60 with still 2:24 to go.

The Green Lancers finally put away the pesky Webmasters when they ended the match with a back-breaking 8-0 assault.

SWU, for its part, banked on a suffocating defense to frustrate USC.

The Warriors were still ahead, 56-51, when the Cobras mounted a huge run as Gerald Fernandez, Arnel Molina and Jovanie Luz teamed up in a searing 9-0 run that put SWU ahead, 60-56, with only 15 seconds left.