USC grads grab top spot in accountants exam

Two more graduates of the University of San Carlos made a name for the school in another national licensure examination after sharing the top spot in the May 2017 Public Accountant Licensure Examination.

Vianca Pearl I. Amores and Marianito Jesus B. Del Rio ranked first place with a rating of 92.67 percent.

Seven other gradutes from Cebu also made it to the top ten list.

Alyanna Kate V. Buenavista and Maaku W. Saito both from USC ranked 4th with a rating of 91.83 percent.

Harold P. Pacana from the University of San Jose-Recoletos ranked 6th, while Marie Claire R. Cortes and Jessele Ann G. Echaves from USJ-R ranked 7th, and Cristiemay V. Vertudazo from USC ranked 10th respectively.

Recently, Karen Mar Calam, a graduate of USC Law also grabbed the top spot of has been considered as the toughest licensure examinations in the country.