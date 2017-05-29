Toyota Talisay comes off the wraps

And its showroom is the biggest for the Japanese automaker in the Philippines

Described as geographically and economically advantageous, the fourth Toyota dealership in Cebu was inaugurated last Friday in Talisay City, southern Cebu.

Built on a 2.8-hectare lot in Barangay Lawaan Uno, Toyota Talisay boasts of the biggest showroom among the Toyota dealerships in the country.

Toyota Talisay is composed of six different buildings, of which the main building serves as the showroom that features the first-ever Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUV) stand-alone showroom in Cebu capable of accommodating up to 20 units.

The inauguration was graced by Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas and top Toyota Motor Philippines executives led by its president Satoru Suzuki.

Also in attendance in the opening of Toyota’s 54th dealership in the country were Atty. Augusto Go, chairman of Toyota Cebu Group (TCG); Jose Cuenco, president of Toyota Talisay; Jose Lim III, president of Toyota Dealers Association; and Jesus Cuenco, president of TCG.

“As the fourth outlet in the province, Toyota Talisay is a testament of our commitment in expanding our market reach in order to provide the province total customer satisfaction,” said Suzuki.

The opening of Toyota Talisay will contribute to the improvement of tourism and economy in south Cebu, said Suzuki.

“It is advantageous geographically and economically to set up an outlet in the southern part of the Metro Cebu, specifically in Talisay City. There has been rapid progress in the province in terms of infrastructure such as the development of South Road Properties and the plan to implement a mass transport system,” Suzuki said.

Toyota Talisay is the fourth dealership in Cebu after Toyota Cebu City, Toyota Mandaue-North and Toyota Mandaue-South.

Noting a 31 percent sales growth from last year, Suzuki is confident that the Cuenco group will continue to perform strong in the market.

“I am confident in our decision to award the 54th Toyota dealership in the country to the Cuenco group. They have proven worthy in their satisfactory operations in Central Visayas for more than two decades,” Suzuki added.