Nissan Cebu South unveils state-of-the-art dealership

JAPANESE automaker Nissan continues to excite the local market by bringing the Nissan Retail Environment Design Initiative 2.1 (NREDI 2.1)—its global retail design standard—to Cebu with the opening of Nissan Cebu South along Highway Linao in Talisay City.

The Nissan Cebu South dealership, which is part of the Gateway Group, is the fourth in the country to adapt the NREDI 2.1, the brand’s newest retail visual design, developed and implemented by Nissan Motor Co., ltd to its global dealership network.

“In the past year, the Nissan brand has grown significantly in the region of Cebu,” said Ramesh Narashimhan, president and managing director of Nissan Philippines Inc. “And to continue to support this growth, we are very excited to be opening a new NREDI compliant dealership, allowing us to enhance our Cebuano customers’ experience with the Nissan brand.”

Situated on a one hectare property of the Gateway Group, the showroom boasts a number of stand-out features, including a spacious interior layout and leading-edge styling along with Nissan’s iconic Red Tablet, a signal to visitors and customers of the exciting vehicles and technologies on display inside. Passersby will enjoy the view into the dealership through its clean, open and expansive glass walls. The new design was made with the customer as the priority to enhance their experience with the brand while in the showroom.

Narasimhan said NPI is excited with its partnership with the Gateway Group.

“We have a lot of confidence with the leadership of Gateway, which is why we have more Nissan dealerships being built with them,” he said, citing Gateway’s coming Nissan dealerships in Tagum and Matina in Davao.

“So we are growing our relationship. Which is a great thing because we want to grow with our existing partners. When they are really strong, then its the best relationship that you can have.”

Gateway Group executive vice president Michael Goho said they chose to open a Nissan dealership in the south because they see a lot of potential in the area.

“The economy is booming in the south. There’s so much development here and there’s so much potential.” he said.

Aside from having NREDI features that include a premium customer lounge and a parts and accessories boutique, the dealership will also have a full service center equipped with the complete and latest diagnostic tools, said Goho.

“The dealership is updated to the new standards of Nissan,” Goho added. /Noelle Salvador