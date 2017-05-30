Search for article

Body found floating in Talisay waters

12:50 PM May 30th, 2017

The body of a man accused of trying to rape a girl was found floating in the waters off  Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, southern Cebu on Monday morning.

The victim,  Evo “Boy Tilaw” Lastimosa, bore gunshot wounds in the abdomen and in the neck, said SPO2 Yvonne Ilustrisimo of Talisay police station.

Ilustrisimo said that based on their initial investigation, Lastimosa was accused of attempting to rape a girl on Sunday but was caught by some residents.

Lastimosa, who was in the barangay to attend the fiesta celebration, was also convicted of murder two years ago.
The police had yet to determine the identity of the perpetrator and the motive in the killing.

