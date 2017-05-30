Laborer hurt in Carbon stabbing

A laborer was stabbed while sleeping inside a stall at the Carbon public market in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, on Tuesday dawn.

Eduardo Go, 28, a resident of Sitio Bato in Barangay Ermita, suffered stab wounds in the back.

He identified his assailant as a certain Jimboy who was also a laborer at the biggest public market in Cebu City.

Go said he was sleeping inside a stall at Unit 2 in Carbon when the suspect stabbed him in the back at 4:15 a.m.

Although bloodied, the victim ran to the nearby police station to ask for help while the suspect fled.

He was later brought to the Cebu City Medical Center by PO1 Jan Reynard Oporto.

Go told police that he and the suspect had a fistfight three days before the attack.