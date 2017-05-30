Search for article

10 Dove Street now at SM Seaside

01:52 PM May 30th, 2017

By: Tricia Rodrigo, May 30th, 2017 01:52 PM
From L-R: SM Seaside Mall Manager Ana Kristin Therese Seno, SM Regional Operations Manager Marylou Neri, SM Prime Holdings Vice President Marissa Fernan, Greentree Food Solutions CEO Edmun Liu, and Greentree Food Solutions General Manager Anne Liu

 

10 Dove Street opened its 5th and largest branch in Cebu at the Upper Ground Floor of SM Seaside City Cebu’s Mountain Wing last May 12.

Seating up to 56 people, the SM Seaside branch offers the 10 Dove Street signature meals, cakes and pastries you absolutely love.

As part of their grand opening promo, the first 10 cake lovers in line were each given a golden ticket that entitles them to a weekly supply of one whole cake for 10 weeks. While the 11th to 110th in line were each given silver tickets that entitles them to a weekly supply of a slice of cake for 10 weeks.

10 Dove Street is open from 10 AM to 9 PM. For updates, follow them on Facebook: ten.dove.street, Instagram: 10DoveStreet, or email whatsbaking@10dovestreet.com.

