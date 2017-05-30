Police arrest illegal fishers in Bantayan

Three men were arrested on Sunday for fishing without a license in Barangay Kabac, Bantayan, north of Cebu on Sunday morning.

In a spot report submitted to the Cebu Provincial Police Office, Mario Mata, Isidro Giltendez and Renante Lausa were allegedly caught fishing in the municipal waters off Bantayan without any license to fish.

Chief Insp. Florentino Fajardo, PO2 Joelymar Gilbuena and PO1 Reynold Abello said in their report that 25 tubs of assorted fish worth P25,000 were found on board the vessel owned by Diosdado Ursa.

The suspects were detained in Bantayan Police Station pending the filing of charges for violating the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

Under Section 86 of the law, it is considered unlawful to fish without license or permit from the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources or the local government unit except when it was for personal consumption.