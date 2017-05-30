Anti-Cybercrime Group files charges against cyberporn mom

CEBU CITY–Trial awaits the 54-year-old mother who was arrested by the police for allegedly exposing her 15-year-old daughter to cyberpornography inside their residence in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City, Cebu.

Mandaue City Assistant Prosecutor Aurora Villamor found probable cause to elevate the three criminal charges against Rosalyn (not her name) to the Regional Trial Court.

The Anti-Cybercrime Group in Central Visayas (ACG-7) filed three criminal charges against the respondent at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

When presented before the handling prosecutor past 10 a.m., Rosalyn decided not to undergo a preliminary investigation which could have given her the chance to refute the allegations.

Finding sufficient basis to indict the respondent, Prosecutor Villamor recommended the filing of charges against Rosalyn to the RTC.

Rosalyn has yet to hire the services of a lawyer. She will be facing trial for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, the Anti-Child Pornography Act in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act, and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Since the victim is her 15-year-old daughter, the offense falls under qualified trafficking—a non-bailable offense.

Rosalyn remains locked up at the Mandaue City Police Station 1 stockade while waiting for the filing of the cases against her to the Regional Trial Court.

Once a commitment order will be issued by the judge, PO3 Henry Abatayo of ACG-7 said the respondent will be transferred to the Mandaue City Jail.

While the law on human trafficking allows the media to identify the suspect, the name of the mother is withheld to protect the identity of her daughter.

The ACG operatives, in coordination with the International Justice Mission, arrested Rosalyn last Saturday while her 15-year-old daughter was doing an online live sex show to a foreigner for a pay.

During the operation, Rosalyn did not know that she was transacting with an Australian policeman who posed as an online client.

Seized inside the suspect’s house were several smartphones and cellphones which will be subjected to digital forensic examination. Rosalyn denied the accusations.