Man kills uncle with fist-sized stone

The young man is facing charges for allegedly killing his own uncle following a disagreement in Boljoon town, southern Cebu.

Jeffrey Cairo, 28, was detained at the police station after he surrendered to face charges for the death of his uncle Juanito, 50.

The police said Juanito Cairo, was riding his motorcycle when he was flagged down by his nephew at Sitio Lingatong, Barangay Upper Becerril, Boljoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Juanito Cairo, was riding his motorcycle when he was flagged down by his nephew at Sitio Lingatong, Barangay Upper Becerril, Boljoon.

Juanito stopped in front of Jeffrey who then viciously struck his uncle with a fist-sized stone in the forehead. Juanito was rushed to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) by his relatives but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police said the attack may have stemmed from the disagreement between uncle and nephew.