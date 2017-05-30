Police nab one of four suspects in accountant’s robbery-slay in SRP 

Police arrested a security guard who was allegedly one of the four men who robbed and killed a 25-year-old accountant last Saturday near a construction site at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Archie Ando, 36, admitted to the police that he was the one who drove the motorcycle, which was used as a getaway vehicle in the killing of Jennelyn Aquino, an accountant of Viscon Construction, according to Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office chief, in a press conference this afternoon.

The motorcycle used in the crime was recovered after Ando’s arrest.

Doria said a KG-9 machine pistol and a .45 caliber pistol were among the items seized from the suspect’s house.

Ando of Nextgen Security Agency was arrested in his post at MEPZ 3 in Lapu-Lapu City, he said.

Doria said Ando identified his stepson Guillo Salinas Estudillo as the one who allegedly shot the victim. Follow-up operations are underway to arrest Estudillo and two other suspects, said Doria.