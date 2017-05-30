More than P500K of shabu seized

More than half a million pesos worth of shabu was seized by Metro Cebu police in separate operations last Tuesday.

In Cebu City, the police’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized over P77,000 worth of shabu in Barangays Calamba and Suba in their “One Time Big Time Operation.”

Among those arrested at midnight yesterday were Sun Valley, Barangay Calamba residents Cliff Andrew Richard Lim and 33-year-old Frank Bravo. Taken from them were one plastic sachet and 33 small sachets filled with shabu.

In Barangay Suba, 20-year-old suspect Mark Ariel Cuizon was arrested in possession of 33 small sachets and one medium sachet filled with shabu at 7:45 p.m. last Monday.

Also last Monday, Cordova police arrested a certain Jerome Blanco in a drug bust outside his home in Purok Rambo in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City. Blanco is now detained at the Cordova police precinct’s mini-cell.

Recovered from his possession were five small plastic sachets and four medium packs containing shabu supposedly worth P248,000, one loaded revolver and P300 in marked money.

In Liloan town, police arrested Ralph Rosal Pepito Jr., a 26-year-old resident of Puntod, Alaska in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at a checkpoint along the national highway.

Police seized from his possession two loaded .45 pistols last Monday. The day before, police arrested 21-year-old Jason Martel of Danao City at the same checkpoint after they found in his possession four sachets containing shabu.

In Danao City, drug suspects identified as Jason Pasiluna, Naome Mamites, Brian Giangan and Aljesse Mamites were arrested in a series of drug busts in Barangays Looc and Poblacion.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, Danao City police chief, said they confiscated over 40 small and medium packets of shabu worth P315,750 along with one pistol. The four were detained at the Danao City police precinct.

In Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, a 54-year-old woman identified as Cecilia Escoton was arrested along with a cohort named Agustin Alonzo in a drug bust by agents of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) last Monday.

Taken from them were 14 small sachets of shabu worth P51,000. Later in the evening, a female drug suspect identified as Karen Mae Baclayon was arrested in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Police seized from Baclayon 14.4 grams of shabu worth P40,000. All three are detained at the PDEA headquarters and will face charges./Cebu Normal University Intern Shaira Marie Rama