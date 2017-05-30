Student molested by workers

A 16-YEAR-OLD student was molested by two construction workers at a room inside a school in Mandaue City at 9 p.m. last Monday.

Police later arrested one of the suspects identified as 20-year-old Gessard Agoncillo while the other suspect identified as Remuel Maloloy-on escaped. Both are from Negros Occidental.

PO2 Lesley Toquero of the Mandaue City police’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk said the victim went to school in the evening and was approached by Maloloy-on, who asked if he can sit next to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, a special needs student, felt awkward but still talked to Maloloy-on. Then Agoncillo arrived in the room and the two raped the student.

Toquero said a construction worker reported the incident to the security guard but Maloloy-on fled the scene.