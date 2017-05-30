OF BOARD EXAMS AND RALLIES

As two graduates from the University of San Carlos (USC), who are also second-degree cousins, share the top-one spot in the May 2017 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Licensure Examination, netizens were all praises for the two who not only made their school but also Cebuanos proud.

Luisa Tangog Almine congratulated the cousins and wrote, “Ingani jud ang mga Bisaya, hilom lang pero grabi ang labok.”

(The Bisaya is like that: often quiet but does things right.)

Netizen Sabrina Porla said that if the universities in Cebu could keep this trend, “maybe in the next coming years kita na tanan mga taga Cebu ang mo fill-up sa top 10.”

However, JF Carreon said, “If naa pa board exam ang rally sa karsada taga Manila guro ang mgang haros pero Congrats ninyo.”

(If there is a board exam for rallies, Manila will top it)

Vianca Pearl I. Amores and Marianito Jesus B. Del Rio led the nine graduates from Cebu who landed in the top 10 of the CPA licesure exam.

All in all, six graduates came from USC and three from the University of San Jose-Recoletos landed in the top 10 of the exam.

The achievements by both USC and USJ-R graduates came after the victory of Karen Mae Calam, who is from USC Law School who came first in the Bar exams, considered the toughest licensure exam in the country.

