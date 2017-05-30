Suson ends summer with 2 crowns in Dipolog net

CEBUANO tennis sensation Marc Nicole Suson put the proverbial icing on the cake to what has been a remarkable summer as he completed a twin kill in the Cebuana Lhuillier Age Group Tennis Championships yesterday in Dipolog City.

The University of Cebu (UC) ace who has won over 20 titles this summer, showed why he is ranked as the third best netter by the Unified Tennis Philippines as he broke the hearts of the home fans by beating Dipolog City’s Stephen Guia, 6-1, 6-2 for the 16-U boys title.

“I think the reason why I always win against Guia is because we have been playing against each other for 12 times. I have won 11 games against him,” said Suson whose only loss to Guia came in the Butuan leg last May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naga City, Cebu native then joined forces with Guia in beating the pair of John Renest Sonsona and Andrei Cuevas, 8-6 for the 18-U boys doubles crown.

“I don’t have any upcoming tournaments as of the moment. Dipolog will be my last this summer,” bared Suson.