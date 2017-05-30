Mandaue battles from 15 points down to beat Tuburan

MANDAUE City came all the way back from a 15-point halftime deficit to take down Tuburan in overtime, 117-110, at the start of the North Division quarterfinals in the 2017 Governor’s Cup Under-21 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament on Monday night at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Faced with a 39-54 deficit after the first 20 minutes of action, Mandaue turned its fortunes around behind the energetic play of Don Bosco forward Aljie Mendez, who tallied 10 of his 36 points in the third to pull even at 73-all heading to the final canto.

Mendez, his Don Bosco teammate JB Damolo and University of the Visayas star Jancork Cabahug then took over in overtime and scored all of the team’s 16 points to help Mandaue log the heartstopping win.

Cabahug added 26 markers while Damolo and another Greywolf, Ken Gato, had 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Miguelito Jusay paced Tuburan with 36 points.

In other matches, Bantayan got 39 points from Romeo Sumbi Jr. and 20 from University of San Jose-Recoletos stud Renz Ortiz to guide them to a 92-81 win over Balamban.

Consolacion also bested Bogo City, 78-70.