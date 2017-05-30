1994, 1993 still unbeaten

THE 1994 Bulldogs and the 1993 Dragons remained unbeaten in Division 1 of the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Conference Summer League 2 Powered by Common Ground last weekend at the USC North Campus Gym.

The Bulldogs captured their third straight win after they mangled the 1986 Waveriders, 72-51.

Hotshot Sigmund Cabrera led the Bulldogs with 17 points and six rebounds while James Lu had a near double-double of 12 points and nine boards along with five steals.

The Dragons, on the other hand, clobbered the 1984 Knights, 73-53, behind the three-headed threat of Bong Eleazar, Jade Ylanan and Harold Toledo.

Ylanan and Eleazar had 12 points apiece while Toledo finished with 10 for Batch 1993’s second win in as many games.

In the other Division 1 tiff, the 1982 Classic Basketball drubbed the 1987 Bro, 61-47, to even their record at 1-1 (win-loss).

In Division 2, the 1995 Pirates upset the 2001 Lite Shipping, 64-48, behind Nosneor Jaime and Darwin Belandres who scored 23 and 23 points, respectively.

However, Batch 1995 couldn’t sustain its momentum and fell to the 1997 Ronins, 39-43.