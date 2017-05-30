THE “BULL SQUAD” earned the right to represent the country in the World Finals of the Red Bull Reign 3×3 after they ruled the national finals last Saturday at the Nagtahan Bridge Court in Pasig.

The quartet of Fil-Canadians Clay Crellin and Glenn Gravengard, as well as Kitt Balmori and Nigerian Obinna Ezeike proved too much to handle for Team Santo Rosa as they dominated the finals, 27-20, to claim the crown and the ticket to Washington, DC for the World Finals later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bull Squad actually was the champion of the Last Chance Qualifiers held earlier in the day while Santo Rosa emerged as the ruler of the Manila A qualifiers.

Cebu qualifier Team San Remegio Properties, represented by former Southwestern University standout Janjan Auditor, ex-University of the Visayas forward Alwyn Aguirre, Randy Colonia and ex-Cebu Institute of Technology-University ace Floyd Taboada, competed in Manila but failed to advance to the later rounds.