LANCERS BAG TITLE

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers proved to be the better team in the biggest stage, downing an elimination round tormentor to wrest the championship crown of the 2017 St. Isidore Parish Inter-Collegiate Basketball Invitational Cup last Monday night at the Saint Bernard Municipal Gym in Southern Leyte.

UV turned back the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 78-63, to exact sweet revenge and snatch the P100,000 top purse.

UV fell to a 10-point hole early in the game but Liberian import Bassieru Sackor and local Rey Suerte, who finished with a combined 35 points, teamed up in a crucial rally that shoved the Lancers ahead at the bend, 32-28.

SWU launched an 8-0 attack to start the third period and regained the lead, 37-32.

UV then answered with its own run that had them seizing full control of the match as a 23-10 blitz gave them a 55-47 cushion with only one quarter to play.

Sackor, Suerte and Tristan Albina put on the finishing touches by sparking a 21-7 tear, putting the Lancers safely ahead, 78-58, with less than two minutes left.

Jovanie Luz fired 21 points to lead the Cobras, who salvaged P70,000.

In the battle for third place, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers needed an extra five-minute extension to escape the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 74-68.

USPF’s 6-foot-7 Nigerian import Rich Managor paced the Panthers with 18 points, while Kim Bajamunde added 15 markers.

The win allowed USPF to bring home a cash prize of P50,000.