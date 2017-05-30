PICPA Cebu holds free seminar workshop

THE Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Cebu Chapter conducted a free seminar-workshop for 96 barangay treasurers and accountants of Cebu City last May 12, 2017.

The seminar-workshop covered the following topics: Updates on Barangay Accounting, BIR Registration, Withholding Tax System, and Tax Updates for Barangays.

The resource speakers were former COA auditor Teresita Nilda Restificar, former BIR examiner Cedric Val Naranjo and BIR Revenue officer Florentino Anghay.

PICPA-Cebu president Dr. Edgar Detoya said this is their association’s way of reaching out to the government sector, and helping to ensure that the barangays are able to comply with the different requirements of the Commission on Audit and the Bureau of Internal Revenue. /PR