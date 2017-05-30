Search for article

PICPA Cebu holds free seminar workshop

10:17 PM May 30th, 2017

By: PR, May 30th, 2017 10:17 PM

From left: PICPA Cebu office administrator Rosanna Arcenas, resource speaker Florentino Anghay and PICPA-Cebu president Edgar Detoya.
contributed photo

THE Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Cebu Chapter conducted a free seminar-workshop for 96 barangay treasurers and accountants of Cebu City last May 12, 2017.

The seminar-workshop covered the following topics: Updates on Barangay Accounting, BIR Registration, Withholding Tax System, and Tax Updates for Barangays.

The resource speakers were former COA auditor Teresita Nilda Restificar, former BIR examiner Cedric Val Naranjo and BIR Revenue officer Florentino Anghay.

PICPA-Cebu president Dr. Edgar Detoya said this is their association’s way of reaching out to the government sector, and helping to ensure that the barangays are able to comply with the different requirements of the Commission on Audit and the Bureau of Internal Revenue. /PR

