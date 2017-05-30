Jail stay pending trial for cyberporn mother

IT will be a long stay in jail for the 54-year-old mother who was arrested by the police for allegedly exposing her 15-year-old daughter to cyberpornography inside their residence in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City.

One of the cases she faces is non-bailable, and trial of cases takes several months, sometimes even years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandaue City Assistant Prosecutor Aurora Villamor found probable cause to indict Rosalyn (not her real name) of three criminal charges filed by the Anti-Cybercrime Group in Central Visayas (ACG-7).

“The three Information of the cases are still being processed but definitely one is non-bailable,” said PO3 Henry Abatayo who escorted the respondent to the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office past 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rosalyn opted not to undergo preliminary investigation which could have given her the chance to refute the allegations.

This prompted Prosecutor Villamor to recommend the filing of charges against Rosalyn before the Regional Trial Court.

Rosalyn has yet to hire the services of a lawyer.

She will be facing trial for violating Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act; Republic Act 9975 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act; and Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Since the victim is her 15-year-old daughter, the offense falls under qualified trafficking — a non-bailable offense.

Rosalyn remains locked up at the Mandaue City Police Station 1 stockade while waiting for the filing of the cases against her in court.

ACG operatives, in coordination with the International Justice Mission, arrested Rosalyn last Saturday while her 15-year-old daughter was doing an online live sex show before a foreigner for pay.

Authorities were able to rescue the minor who is now under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas.