USC, USJ-R grads top CPA exams

Second degree cousins Vianca Pearl Inot Amores and Marianito Jesus Berdin del Rio dreamed of topping this month’s Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Licensure Examination.

Last Monday evening, the two learned to their jubilation that they fulfilled their shared goal, both topping the exam passed by over 3,000 students from across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amores and del Rio were graduates of the University of San Carlos (USC) which also produced four graduates in the top 10 of the exam that was passed by 3,389 out of 9,645 examinees.

The results of the exam that was held in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi and Tacloban this month were released after five working days by the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC).

Amores and del Rio both got an average of 92.67 percent. “I am so happy that God granted my wish. I am praying for this,” Amores told Cebu Daily News.

Amores wanted to study Culinary Arts but later followed her parents’ advice to study accountancy. She graduated summa cum laude from USC last April.

A native of Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, Amores is the second of third children. Her father is Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Ricardo Amores while her mother Vilma works in a cargo company.

Aside from family, Amores counts as inspiration to top the examination her boyfriend Ervin Michael Cavalida who placed fifth in last year’s CPA Licensure Examination.

When asked about her reviewing technique, Amores said she followed the 45 minutes review and 15 minutes break from 9 a.m to midnight.

“Study hard and don’t forget to pray,” Amores said when asked what were her keys to acing the examination.

Amores said she had a nine-day novena and visited St. Joseph Church in Lapu-Lapu City, Birhen Sa Simala Shrine in Sibonga town and the tomb of Archbishop Teofilo Camomot in Carcar City.

“It makes us happy as we shared the same goals,” Amores told Cebu Daily News.

Both helped each other during their review.

Amores shared her knowledge about Taxation and Law with her cousin Del Rio as these are her forte subjects. Del Rio then taught Amores about Math and Auditing.

The 20-year-old Del Rio, a resident of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, said he could not believe that he shared the same spot with his cousin, Amores. “We can say that the Lord works in amazing ways,” he said.

Del Rio wanted to become an engineer but he followed his father’s advice to take up accountancy. Del Rio graduated magna cum laude also last April.

He is the youngest of five children of Mariano and Zenaida del Rio. Both Amores and del Rio said they will work in an auditing firm this July.

Other USC graduates who were in the top 10 were Jessa Bermudo who ranked second with 92.67 percent while Alyanna Kate Buenavista and Maaku Wamar Saito ranked fourth with 91.83 percent.

Cristiemay Vertudazo ranked 10th with an average rating of 90 percent.

Dr. Challoner A. Matero, dean of USC’s School of Business and Economics said he expected there will be topnotchers in this year’s batch since he saw their diligence in the review.

USC also ranks first on top performing schools during the May 2017 CPA exams with 66 passers out of 70 examinees and a 94.29 passing percentage.

USC was followed by De la Salle University – Manila with 85.87 passing percentage while Ateneo De Naga University ranked third with 80.30 passing percentage.

There were also three top examinees from University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Harold Pacaña ranked sixth with an average rating of 91 percent. Marie Claire Cortes and Jessele Ann Echavez shared seventh spot with an average rating of 90.67 percent.

Cortes said she wanted to top the board examination since first year college. She graduated magna cum laude in October 15 last year.

A native of Barangay Lawaan in Talisay City, the 21-year old’s parents Ma. Cecilia and Hubert were unable to pass the CPA examination before.

She said she and her elder brother Jon Harvey fulfilled their parents’ dream.

Jon Harvey passed the examination in May 2015.