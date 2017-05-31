CCPO nabs 77 in ‘One Time, Big Time’ operation, seizes nearly P1M shabu

At least 77 person were arrested in Cebu City in another “One Time, Big Time” where simultaneous police operations were conducted against illegal drugs and other crimes on Tuesday.

Most, or 60 individuals, were caught for violating Republic Act 9165 of the Compehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Superintendent Ryan Devaras, chief of the Investigation and Detective Management Branch of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they seized at least 273 grams of illegal drugs valued at P976,035.

There were also two persons arrested for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which penalizes persons involved in illegal gambling, while three persons were caught for Violation fo Republic Act 9287, which penalizes individuals who engage in illegal numbers games.

Five other persons were arrested for violating Republic Act 10591, penalizing illegal possession of fire arms and ammunition, while two were arrested for rape.

The warrant section of the CCPO alo served three warrants. One was arrested for allegedly bringing of bladed weapons and another for frustrated murder.

Aside from packs of shabu, the Cebu City police also seized one .22 magnum, a .45, .38, 9 mm pistol and a .357 gun.