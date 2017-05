A 40-year-old woman died after she was struck by lightning in Barangay Poblacion Tuburan Cebu, northern town of Cebu, Tuesday noon.

Police identified the fatality as Amelita Salida Bejasa, who sustained severe burns in her body.

According to PO1 Roel Fuenteblanca of Tuburan Police Station said, Bejasa was hanging her laundry outside her house when she was hit by the lightning.

Relatives rushed her to Tuburan District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by Dr. Mark Javier.