Phoenix Premium 98 Amateur Open in Cebu on June 30

Cebu will be hosting the Phoenix Premium 98 Amateur Open this June 30 at the Cebu Country Club.

The cash rich tournament will be held outside of Davao for the first time. It will be open to amateur golfers aged 24 and above.

Hole-in-one prizes include P1-Million cash, brand new vehicles and P100,000 worth of Phoenix fuel cards.

“We decided to bring the tournament to Cebu after we saw encouraging results in Davao for the past 10 years,” said Atty. Raymond Zorilla, the VP external affairs business development and security of Phoenix Petroleums during a press conference on Wednesday at the Henry Hotel.

For more information about the tournament, one can contact tournament director Liloh Evangelista at 09173620880.