Phoenix Premium 98 Amateur Open in Cebu on June 30

01:24 PM May 31st, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, May 31st, 2017 01:24 PM

From left, Richard Tiansay – Phoenix AVP for the Visayas; Atty. Raymond Zorrilla – VP external affairs, business development and security and tournament director Liloh Evangelista during a press conference at the Henry Hotel.

Cebu will be hosting the Phoenix Premium 98 Amateur Open this  June 30 at the Cebu Country Club.

The cash rich tournament will be held outside of Davao for the first time. It will be open to amateur golfers aged 24 and above.

Hole-in-one prizes include P1-Million cash, brand new vehicles and P100,000 worth of Phoenix fuel cards.

“We decided to bring the tournament to Cebu after we saw encouraging results in Davao for the past 10 years,” said Atty. Raymond Zorilla, the VP external affairs business development and security of Phoenix Petroleums during a press conference on Wednesday at the Henry Hotel.

For more information about the tournament, one can contact tournament director Liloh Evangelista at 09173620880.

