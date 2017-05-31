Ex-seaman shot dead in Toledo City

A former seaman was gunned down this morning by two unidentified men riding on a motorcycle in Sitio Apid, Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City, 50 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

The victim, Lucas Canoy Canono Jr. 47, a resident of Bonifacio St., Barangay Poblacion Naga City, died on the spot after he was hit in the different parts of the body by six bullets fired from a caliber. 45 pistol.

Initial investigation conducted by P03 Junard Cinco and P03 Bobjoe Fat of the Lutupan police sub station of the Toledo City police showed that the victim was driving a Hyundai sedan ( plate number YKW 966 ) and was heading for Toledo City when he had to stop in Barangay Cantabaco because a multicab was blocking the road. Canano disembarked from the car and went to talk to the driver of the multicab but a motorcycle boarded by two men suddenly appeared, with the back rider firing series of shots aimed at the victim.

After shooting Canano, the drivers of the multicab and the motorcycle simultaneously fled to undetermined directions, said Cinco.

Cinco said they were still determining the motive for the killing but had ruled out robbery since the victim’s belongings, including his cash and a licensed .45 caliber gun, remained intact inside his car.

Cinco said they learned that Canono owned a general merchandise store in Naga City and often delivered goods to customers who also own stores in Toledo City.