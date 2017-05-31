Tepora faces Mexican champ

OMEGA Boxing Gym’s ace fighter Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora will finally get his mettle tested as he faces an equally lethal Mexican opponent in the main event of “Who’s Next? Pro Boxing Series 5” on July 7 at the Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The young stalwart of Omega Boxing Gym will be defending his WBO oriental super bantamweight title against his first Mexican opponent in Emmanuel “Veneno” Dominguez in a fight card promoted by the Omega Pro Sports International.

The 24-year old Tepora will put his unbeaten record of 20W (15 KOs) -0L-0D at stake against Dominguez (21-5-2, 13KOs), who is the current Mexican super bantamweight and Interim WBC Fecombox champion.

“I have to do this for Jhack’s career,” said Omega Pro Sports International President Pio Paulo Castillo in a press conference yesterday at the board room of the International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. office. “This is his chance to get closer to his dream of a world title shot. Fighting a tough Mexican in Dominguez will surely bring out the best in him. He will be pushed to his limits.”

The Cebuano boxer is currently ranked number 12 in his division.

“Honestly, I’ve realized that we need to stop giving our boxers weak opponents. We want to make quality fights for the fans,” Castillo added.