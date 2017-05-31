USJ-R, SHS-AdC in SHS-AdC

The defending Cesafi girls’ champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) and Cesafi finalist University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) will cross paths anew in what could be a possible finals preview as they gun for the top spot in Group B of the Shakey’s Girls’ Volleyball League-Central Visayas (SGVL-CV) leg today at the Lux Oriens Gym of the SHS-ADC in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The game is slated at 11 a.m. today.

Yesterday, the Baby Jaguars defeated the University of San Carlos, 25-22, 28-26, virtually eliminating the Warriors from playoff contention. The win allowed USJ-R to take the top spot in Group B with a 3-0 (win-loss) record and more importantly zoom into the crossover semifinals.

“I think the experience of the team was the main factor why we won against USC. They have been playing in the Prisaa, some played in the Palaro,” said Jaguars coach Roldan Potot.

Not to be outdone were the reigning Cesafi champions Magis Eagles, who overcame a shaky second set and registered their second consecutive win by beating the Saint Louis College-Cebu Lady Cardinals, 25-14, 25-10, to also make the semis.

“We struggled in the second because I tried to rotate my players and give them playing time,” said the soft-spoken Magis Eagles mentor Mario Sala.

In Group A action, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) moved a win away from advancing to the semis as they registered dominant wins over Abellana National School, 25-15, 25-8, and Paref Southcrest, 25-12, 25-12.

Reigning SGVL-CV champions Southwestern University (SWU) padded its winning streak to three straight by beating the University of Bohol (UB) with a 25-11, 25-8 triumph.