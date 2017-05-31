End of the road for Global Cebu FC

GLOBAL Cebu FC bowed out of the AFC Cup after losing to Home United FC of Singapore, 2-3, in the ASEAN Zonal semifinal leg held at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

After a stellar run, Global Cebu FC finished its campaign with a valiant stand against Home United FC, who rallied behind Croatian forward Stipe Plazibat.

Global Cebu settled for a 1-1 draw at halftime after midfielder Kemy Agustien scored the first goal in the sixth minute and Home United FC’s Song Ui Young scored an equalizer in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Global FC managed to take a 2-1 lead after defender Shu Sasaki found the back of the net in the 71st minute.

But the team’s momentum shifted in a bad way after midfielder Dennis Villanueva suffered a red card and was sent out of the match.

Undermanned, Global FC fought on but was not enough to stop Home United’s retaliation, courtesy of Plazibat’s two goals in the 89th and 94th minute.