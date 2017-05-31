Sharks win Elite Basketball Club-Cebu title

THE SHARKS ruled the Elite Basketball Club – Cebu Season 8 after winning over the Tigers, 88-79, last Friday night at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Niño Belande scored 36 points but it was not enough to save the Tigers against the Sharks, who banked on Ashley Villardar, Samsam Gullas, and Prince Malana.

Villardar led all scorers with 18 points. Gullas, the playing congressman of Cebu’s First District, and Malana added 16 points each.

ADVERTISEMENT

The registration for the Elite Basketball Club–Cebu’s ninth season will start at the second week of June. The tournament is sponsored by Tough Gear Sportswear, Shobee Bakeshop and Print Ideas.