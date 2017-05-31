Search for article

Sharks win Elite Basketball Club-Cebu title

SHARES:

10:48 PM May 31st, 2017

Recommended
By: Rabboni Centino Borbon, May 31st, 2017 10:48 PM

THE SHARKS ruled the Elite Basketball Club – Cebu Season 8 after winning over the Tigers, 88-79, last Friday night at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Niño Belande scored 36 points but it was not enough to save the Tigers against the Sharks, who banked on Ashley Villardar, Samsam Gullas, and Prince Malana.

Villardar led all scorers with 18 points. Gullas, the playing congressman of Cebu’s First District, and Malana added 16 points each.

The registration for the Elite Basketball Club–Cebu’s ninth season will start at the second week of June. The tournament is sponsored by Tough Gear Sportswear, Shobee Bakeshop and Print Ideas.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.