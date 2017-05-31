Strong start for Ateneo de Cebu

THE SACRED Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu logged in two straight wins in the Passerelle class of Division 1 during the opening of the Cebu Youth Basketball League Summer League over at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Ateneo de Cebu started off with a 77-18 shellacking of One on One A, and then proceeded to slip past Don Bosco, 44-43, to head the field with a 2-0 win-loss card.

Rival University of the Visayas (UV) also got into the win column with a 33-23 win over University of San Carlos (USC)-A while the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) dealt Don Bosco another loss, 41-37. WJC also blasted Abellana National School, 52-37.

In the SBP class, UV zoomed to the top with a couple of hard-earned wins. It first crushed USC, 60-35, before topping Don Bosco, 39-29.

USC though, bounced back and beat One on One-A, 46-13. The most impressive win of the weekend though came from Don Bosco, which clobbered One on One-A by a whopping 66 markers, 73-7.