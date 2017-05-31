Rama, group back martial law

FORMER Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is in favor of President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao and its possible expansion in Visayas.

“’It’s the power of the President. Give it to him; he knows better about the intelligence,” said Rama in a press conference at Rajah Park Hotel yesterday.

He said his group Barug, previously called Team Rama, agreed that the President has the right to assess the veracity of intelligence reports and other factors on the ground which led to his declaration of martial law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rama said before the President decides on expanding the martial law declaration to include Visayas and Luzon, he should have consultations first.

Asked who should be consulted, Rama said it depends on the President but it would have to include his “trusted men.”

“(I) hope the intention and objective of martial law can be achieved,” he said.

However, Rama said the public should remain vigilant as there are limitations to the President’s power.