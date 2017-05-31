P2M shabu seized in police buy-busts

More than 80 drug personalities were arrested and over P2 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in separate police operations in Cebu province during the last two days.

At around 5 a.m. yesterday, drug suspects Philip Ompad, 25, and his uncle Nolven Ompad, 32, were arrested in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, for allegedly having in their possession six medium packs and a big pack of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P650,000. Police confiscated from them P1,100 cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade and the P500 marked money.

Later at past 9 a.m., five persons were arrested by the police also in Barangay Pajac, resulting in the arrest of Ronie Ompad, 41. Elements from the City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy also arrested Ronie’s cohorts, namely, Rito Monleon, 31; Kiddie Alegres, 26; Bheigiohn Silva, 22; and Von Caref Pepito, 28.

Police recovered 18 small packs and six medium packs of suspected shabu with Dangerous Drugs Board value of P362,496, P600 cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug trade and the P200 buy-bust money from Ompad.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., a high-value target drug personality was also arrested by the elements of City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy and Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit in Sitio Masiwa, Barangay Marigondon.

Jose Delfin Sullano, 56, a high-value target in the police’s drug watch list, was arrested along with Ralph Sullano, 30; Rondell Sullano, 22; and Rodolfo Sullano, 61.

Police confiscated from them packs of suspected shabu worth P368,632, P800 believed to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade and P200 buy-bust money. On Tuesday night, Supt. Ryan Devaras, Cebu City Police Office Investigation Detective Management Branch chief, presented to the media the 77 drug personalities who were arrested in simultaneous One Time, Big Time Operation.

One of those arrested is allegedly a former cohort of a drug lord, whose name the City Intelligence Branch refused to divulge pending police operation against the latter.

Police confiscated a total of P976,035 worth of suspected shabu weighing 272.63 grams, six assorted firearms, three video karera machines and P3,413 cash during the One Time, Big Time operation.