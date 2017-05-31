Cebu City offers P1M aid to displaced Marawi residents

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has promised to extend P1 million worth of relief assistance to Marawi City residents displaced by the ongoing fighting between state troops and the Maute terror group in the capital city of Lanao del Sur.

Osmeña committed to send the aid when he met with the local Muslim leaders in City Hall on Wednesday. Ayaun “Sultan Naif” Punut, leader of the Office of Muslim Affairs Indigenous Community, said they will coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Northern Mindanao (DSWD-10) in sending the relief goods.

“(It will be) through DSWD-10. The common aid is rice or canned goods. We will work that out very soon,” he said.

He also said that some Muslim brothers in the city will accompany the government social workers during the distribution.

Former Cebu City councilor Alvin Dizon, who is the new consultant for the city’s Anti-Discrimination Commission, said the P1 million will be mainly used to purchase sacks of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA).

He said they will replicate the initiative of Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III who earlier vowed to extend aid to the war-displaced residents.

“Mayor Tommy announced in front of the Muslim leaders that (the city) will also give P1-million donation. During the consultation, a lot of Muslims are in need of food and water,” he said.

Dizon said the mayor is also getting in touch with his contacts in Iligan City, including the city’s former mayor Franklin Quijano, to ensure that the help will reach the affected residents.