Jaguar’s underling nabbed

CEBU CITY—A former ally of the number one drug lord in Central Visayas was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday afternoon at Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Arnulfo Bermijo Abellana, 52, was detained at the Mambaling police station pending filing of charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 for selling illegal drugs.

Seized from the suspect were P185,000 worth of shabu placed in three large and one medium-sized packs.

Abellana used to work with Jeffrey “Jaquar” Diaz, the biggest drug lord in Central Visayas who was killed in June last year following a shootout with police in Las Pinas City.

The buy bust on Abellana stemmed from the monitoring of the Mambaling police station that showed that he was allegedly peddling drugs in the village.