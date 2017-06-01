Woman killed in motorcycle accident

A young woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding hit a concrete waiting shed in Bayangay Owak, Asturias town in northern Cebu on Wednesday morning.

The spot report from the Asturias police identified the fatality as Jeranhiel Dichos, 22, who was declared dead on arrival upon reaching the district hospital in nearby Balamban town.

The motorcycle driver, Laurito Mariquit, 23, suffered serious injuries but was transferred to a hospital in Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police report said both Dichos and Mariquit were under the influence of liquor when the accident happened.