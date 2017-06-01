Search for article

Woman killed in motorcycle accident

SHARES:

04:39 PM June 1st, 2017

Recommended
By: Intern, June 1st, 2017 04:39 PM

A young woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding hit a concrete waiting shed in Bayangay Owak, Asturias town in northern Cebu on Wednesday morning.

The spot report from the Asturias police identified the fatality as Jeranhiel Dichos, 22, who was declared dead on arrival upon reaching the district hospital in nearby Balamban town.

The motorcycle driver, Laurito Mariquit, 23, suffered serious injuries but was transferred to a hospital in Cebu City.

The police report said both Dichos and Mariquit were under the influence of liquor when the accident happened.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.