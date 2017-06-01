Lapu police arrest 3 drug suspects in buy-bust

Police arrested three persons in two separate anti-drug operations in Barangays Gun-ob and Calawisan in Lapu-Lapu City past 3 p.m. on Thursday where at least P360,000 worth of shabu were confiscated.

The biggest bulk was recovered from Anielet Estardo,39 and her lover Froilan Dumanon, 26.

The police confiscated packs of shabu worth P354,000, P600 cash believed to be proceeds of their illegal drugs trade and the P1,000 buy-bust money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, head of Hoops Dome police station, said, Estardo, a resident of Barangay Gun-ob, was a new player in the illegal drug trade.

A separate operation also resulted in the arrest of Rowls Justine Ybañez, 30, a resident of Barangay Calawisan. The police seized P7,000 worth of shabu from him.

Cleopas said Ybañez’ name was in the drug watchlist but managed to evade arrest in several police drug operations.