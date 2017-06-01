Warm weather still in Cebu

CEBU will still continue to experience warm weather despite the declaration of the onset of the rainy season by the state weather bureau Pagasa this month.

Vhan Singson, weather specialist of Pagasa’s Mactan office, said the southwest monsoon has minimal effect on Cebu as of the moment.

“We are expecting 26 to 33 degrees Celsius with a heat index of 38 to 42 degrees Celsius in the coming days,” Singson said.

She said the southwest monsoon brings rains in northeastern areas of Luzon.

The southwest monsoon or Habagat is characterized by warm and humid air with rainfall that can cause floods.

Singson said they expect a five-day period in June with a total rainfall of 25 mm or more, with three consecutive days having at least one millimeter of rainfall daily.

These criteria should also be experienced at Type 1 climate areas in the Philippines, or areas with distinct dry and wet seasons which are mostly in the western section of the country.

For June, at least two tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippines.

The normal average amount of rainfall is 183.9 millimeters.

Singson said Cebu may experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in June.