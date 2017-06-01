Buses, minibuses also part of rerouting dry run next week

THE dry run of the new routes for southbound jeepeneys, buses and minibuses next week will determine whether the construction of the underpass project would be immediately implemented.

Buses and minibuses will be made to pass through the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) at the South Road Properties (SRP) instead of passing straight through their usual route along N. Bacalso Ave.

This is part of the traffic adjustments that will be jointly implemented by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to give way to the start of the construction of a P683-million underpass project at the intersection of N. Bacalso Ave. and F. Llamas St. in Cebu City.

DPWH-7 Project Engineer Roy dela Cruz explained that based on the approved scheme, buses and minibuses coming from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will turn left to Vestil St. or the Mambaling Access Road into the SRP.

They will exit all the way to Talisay City from SRP.

The traffic dry run is scheduled on June 7 and 8. Depending on the results of the dry run, the DPWH may start actual construction of the project the week after.

Dela Cruz also advised private trucks and trailers to use the CSCR.

“All trucks and trailers coming from S. Osmeña Avenue are advised to use the Cebu South Coastal Road in going to Talisay City and other areas in the southern part of Cebu,” he said.

Vehicles coming from the south going north may also pass through the CSCR.

The first phase of the underpass construction will involve the closure of the southbound lanes of N. Bacalso Ave. fronting McDonalds.

There are no specified rerouting scheme for private vehicles, Dela Cruz said, adding that they can just look for their own alternative routes in order for them to get to their destination faster.

However, he advised private vehicle owners to plan their trips earlier and leave their homes earlier than their usual time.