More Marawi City refugees arrive in Cebu City today

REFUGEES from Marawi City continue to arrive in Cebu City as the conflict there remains unresolved.

Another batch of refugees are arriving early today on board the MV Trans Asia 8, which left Iligan City last night, said Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak.

“These families will undergo stress debriefing. The Cebu City government will help any way it can,” Tumulak told Cebu Daily News.

Tumulak said the two Muslim teachers of Zapatera Elementary School teaching the Madrasah Education Program are among the expected arrivals.

The Madrasah Education Program is a comprehensive program for Muslim learners in public and private schools which provides appropriate and relevant educational opportunities within the context of their cultures, customs, traditions and interests.

Minang A. Mananggis, coordinator of Madrasah Education Program in Cebu City Division, also confirmed that four of the 22 contractual Muslim teachers are already back in Cebu City.

The others are still in Marawi City. Mananggis said they are processing the release of the allowance for them so they can use the money for their transportation fare to Cebu City.

More help needed

Meanwhile, relief workers said more infant milk and diapers are needed for the children affected by the Marawi siege.

“We are in need of more donations especially for children,” Jamil Faisal Adiong, one of the organizers of Tabang Sibilyan Visayas Operations, told Cebu Daily News.

Most of the donated items they receive are drinking water, halal canned goods, clothing, coffee and chocolate drinks.

Since last week, their group was able to generate an estimated P65,000 in donated items and cash.

Adiong said that those who want to donate clothes could give clothing that are culturally sensitive.

“Para sa mga lalake pwede kanang mga jogging pants or maong. If mga babaye pwede sad mga taas nga sinina,” Adiong said.

(Jogging pants or denims for men and long dresses for women).