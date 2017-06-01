Blue guard shot dead inside school premises in Lapu-Lapu City

A 33-year old security guard was shot dead by an unidentified assailant shortly before seven o’clock on Thursday evening inside the premises of Pajo National High School in Lapu-Lapu City.

Gerald Illego, a native of the southern Cebu town of Ronda but was residing at Sitio Iba in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, was declared dead on arrival at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital after he sustained several gunshot wounds in the body, said SPO1 Luisito Ernie of the Homicide Section of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Illego, who worked for High Rise Security agency, was about to go off duty when an unidentified man parked his motorcycle near the gate of the school, walked towards the gate and shot Illego several times.

Based on the CCTV footage, the suspect was wearing a helmet and immediately sped off after shooting Illego.

Ernie said they found six spent shells and four slugs of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Ernie said they have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.