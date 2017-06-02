More survivors arrive from Marawi City

CEBU CITY—At least 14 families, or 62 individuals, arrived in Cebu City to escape from the ongoing gun-battle in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, where government troops were fighting members of Maute-ISIS terror group.

The evacuees came from Iligan City where they boarded MV Trans Asia 8 which sailed on Thursday night to Cebu City.

Upon their arrival, the evacuees were transferred to the holding area where personnel from the city government took their profile.

Among those who were registered are the two teachers of Zapatera Elementary School in Barangay Zapatera in Cebu City who went home to Marawi to attend the Ramadan, when they were caught in the middle of the fighting.

The Ramadan, a holy month of the Muslim, started on May 27 and would end on June 24.

The end of Ramadan will be marked by Eid al-Fitr on June 25, which means “festival of breaking the fast.”

Minang A. Mananggis, coordinator of Madrasah Education Program in Cebu City Division said the two teachers would undergo stress debriefing before they would be allowed to go back to work.

Somaya Palao,47, from Barangay Boganga, Marawi City was teary-eyed when she arrived in Cebu City.

“It feels safe to be here,” said, Palao while carrying her 9-month-old grandchild.

Palao was her six children and five grandchildren while waiting for another vessel to take them to Catbalogan City, Samar.

Palao said she and her family went home in Marawi City from Catbalogan for a vacation when the fight between Maute-ISIS group and government troops broke out.

She could recalled that it took them almost eight hours to reach Iligan City, which was usually an hour way by car, and had to rent a truck for P8,000 to transport their whole family.

Palao said their ancestral home in Marawi City was damaged due to airstrike.