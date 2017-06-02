PDEA arrests 15 suspects; over P460k worth of drugs seized

Fifteen persons were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), including a three-month pregnant woman, in a buy-bust operation conducted in two hotels in Cebu City on Wednesday night, which yielded P460,800 worth of drugs.

According to Earl Rallos of PDEA-7, they conducted buy-bust operations at Anmore Hotel in Juana Osmeña Extention and at Capitol Tourist Inn at Don Gil Garcia Street.

Rallos said, the suspects were checked in rooms in the hotels where they hold pot sessions.

“The first operation happened at 7 p.m., in Capitol Tourist Inn along Don Gil Garcia Street, which resulted to the arrest of suspected drug pusher Ralph Ladrazo.”

Vilocura was arrested together with his 11 customers.

Fifteen minutes later,another team from PDEA-7 collared alleged drug pusher Stacy Gratel Escala Villegas, who is three months pregnant, in Anmore Hotel on Juana Osmeña Street.

She was caught with Allan Ramos Garcia and Ervin Rosal Noquillo

Seized from the suspects were 135.18 grams of white crystals believed to be shabu worth P460,800.

Rallos said they will look into the criminal liabilities of the management of the hotels.