Embassies warn nationals in PH

Embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia have issued travel advisories and messages to their citizens following an attack on

Friday at a casino in Manila, which left at least 25 people dead.

The US Embassy posted an “emergency message” on its website advising Americans to “exercise caution and review” personal security plans.

“Remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates. Heed any instructions given by local authorities.”

Meanwhile, the UK Embassy said its nationals should avoid the area and follow the advice of local authorities after a “major security incident” at the Resorts World Manila.

The Australian Embassy issued a similar message, adding that some flights have already been redirected from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The deterioration in security in Mindanao has resulted in a more volatile security environment in the Philippines,” it said. “Travellers are reminded of the high threat of terrorist attack in the Philippines, including Manila. Exercise heightened caution at this time.”

“Be vigilant about your surrounds. Monitor the media for information that may impact on your security. Follow local authorities’ advice,” it said.

“The level of this advice has not changed. We continue to advise you to exercise a high degree of caution in the Philippines overall. Higher levels apply in some parts of the country.”

Malacañang sought to assure a jittery public that the attack on Resorts World Manila on Friday was not a terrorist incident but the work of an “emotionally unstable” man, who later killed himself.

Police said 37 people have died in the incident, 36 of them suffocated from the fire believed to have been started by the suspect.

The attacker was believed to have killed himself by setting himself on fire and shooting himself.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said police findings indicated no terrorist angle in the incident.

“All indications point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual. Although the perpetrator gave warning shots, there apparently was no indication he wanted to harm or shoot anyone,” said Abella in a press briefing.

The only other individual who sustained a gunshot wound was a guard who accidentally shot himself.

Abella also said Malacañang condoles with the family and loved ones of those who died in the incident.

“This is a reminder that civilized society has no place for this kind of violence. Thus, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has put the campaign against criminality as a centerpiece program of his administration,” he said in a statement.

He asked the public to cooperate with the government.

“The safety of citizens and the security of communities are our primordial concerns, and we hope to seek everybody’s cooperation to achieve a peaceful and fear-free environment.” he said.