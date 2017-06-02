Neda chief: Mindanao, Clark train projects up for Digong’s OK

The initial phase of the railway aimed at connecting key cities on Mindanao island will be up for President Rodrigo Duterte’s go-ahead later this month after the National Economic and Development Authority’s Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (Neda ICC-CabCom) approved the project on Thursday.

After the joint meeting of the ICC-CabCom and technical board, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia told the Inquirer that they approved the Mindanao Railway Project’s over 100-kilometer Tagum-Davao-Digos segment.

But Pernia, who is also Neda chief, said the project cost, among other details and figures, will still be subject to confirmation and reconciliation with the Department of Transportation, the project’s proponent.

Pernia said the Mindanao Railway Project will be part of the agenda at the Neda Board meeting, tentatively scheduled on June 26. The President chairs the Neda Board.

Neda Undersecretary Rolando G. Tungpalan last month said the government plans to finance the Mindanao Railway through the national budget in order to fast-track rollout. “We are not committing this to any ODA (official development assistance),” he had said.