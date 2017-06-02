Security measures in place for opening of classes — CCPO

SECURITY measures are already in place in Cebu City for the opening of classes on Monday.

Assistance desks will be put up in school premises while police visibility will be increased around the city as part of the Oplan Balik Eskwela campaign of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“The campaign will be about public and student safety and managing of traffic. The anti-criminality campaign and anti-drug operations will continue,” said Chief Insp. Ramoncelio Sawan, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

At least 500 policemen will be utilized to secure the opening of classes.

“All station chiefs of the 11 police precincts in Cebu City are all ready to implement the Oplan Balik Eskwela,” said Sawan.

Sawan said 71 public schools and one private school will have their class opening.

The policemen who will be deployed will be from the regular beat patrollers of the CCPO and 11 police stations, Mobile Patrol Group (MPG) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

“The directive of the our city director is that regular patrolling especially during the peak time of classes must be done,” Sawan said.

Police will also be counting on barangay tanods in handling traffic especially in areas where big public schools are located.

“We are hoping for the full commitment of the barangay captains that they will be able to assist the police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic,” said Sawan.

As part of ensuring peace and order, police will also be meeting with security managers of various establishments in the city to review their security policies.

School officials are also confident that the opening of classes will be smooth.

Teachers have started reporting for work a few weeks before the start of classes as part of the “in-service training.”

“Teachers were tasked to prepare their plans for the upcoming school year and determine some areas that needs improvement,” said Dr. Bianito Dagatan, superintendent for the Cebu City Division of the Department of Education (DepEd).

To avoid chaos in the first day of classes, teachers were required to post pupils’ room assignments outside the classrooms.

“With the help of the local government units, the police and barangay officials, we are expecting a smooth opening of classes,” said Dagatan.