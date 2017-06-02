City jail inmate yields ‘shabu’; 4 others arrested for drugs

TEN sachets of suspected shabu were seized from an inmate in a greyhound operation at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, yesterday dawn.

In a dyAB report, Ralph Joseph Peralta, who is detained for theft charges, claimed he bought the illegal drugs for P800 from a fellow inmate and sold it for P100 per pack.

The search was made on the second floor occupied by 600 inmates.

Supt. Arnel Peralta, Cebu City Jail warden, said an investigation will be made to check if some jail guards were in cahoots with the suspect, the report said.

Peralta said it was also possible that the drugs found its way into the jail through “bombing,” a modus where the contraband are thrown over the facility’s fence.

“It could be that some habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers are involved,” said Peralta in a separate report by ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol Central Visayas.

To prevent such modus, Peralta said there is a plan to install nets in the facility’s perimeter fence.

Weekly greyhound operations will also be conducted to prevent the smuggling of illegal drugs and other contraband into the facility, said Peralta.

Meanwhile in Lapu-Lapu City, four persons were arrested and almost half a million pesos’ worth of alleged shabu were confiscated in three separate police operations on Thursday.

Rowls Justine Ybañez, 30, of Barangay Kalawisan was arrested in a buy-bust operation led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, station commander of Hoops Dome Police Station, for having in his possession sachets of suspected shabu worth P7,500 based on Dangerous Drugs Board value.

The same team also conducted a buy-bust operation in Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob, that resulted in the arrest of Anielet Estardo, 39, and her lover Froilan Dumanon, 26. Seized from them were packs of suspected shabu worth P354,000, P600 cash and P1,000 buy-bust money.

Earlier at 5 a.m. of the same day, policemen from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) led by Senior Insp. Percival Miasco, together with Pusok Police Station headed by Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino, arrested a motorcycle rider at a checkpoint that they conducted in Matumbo Road, Barangay Pusok.

The motorcycle rider identified as Jorvie Pejana, 25, of Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City, yielded 230 small sachets of shabu weighing 9.2 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P108,560, during body search.