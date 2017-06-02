DepEd can retrieve Marawi transferee pupils’ data online

ENROLLMENT IN CEBU

THE Learner Information System (LIS) of the Department of Education (DepEd) will help track the Marawi pupils who have left their home city and will enroll in Cebu City public schools.

At a press conference yesterday, DepEd Acting Regional Director Juliet Jeruta said even if the pupils or their families were not able to bring enrollment requirements, such as the Form 137 or the report card for elementary and high school students, they will be allowed to enroll, especially that classes will start on Monday.

“Enrollment-wise, they will be accepted,” said Jeruta.

“It is still June. Provisional or presentation of documents as well as validation process will still be (until) August,” she added.

The DepEd official said the department has an office in Marawi City, and it is highly possible that they have data on the students.

Through the LIS, DepEd-7 may be able trace the school records of the 13 Marawi pupils who will be enrolling in Cebu and find out what school they were enrolled in and their grade level, said Jeruta.

“They have stored voluminous documents as well as systems that would identify them,” she added.

The LIS is an information tool or an online facility that provides for the registration of learners enrolled in public schools.

The system is envisioned to allow the DepEd to better track its learners or pupils in both formal and non-formal instruction so that more appropriate interventions can be formulated to achieve quality education, the DepEd website stated.

Students who transfer from one school to another can be monitored and better assisted by using data from the LIS.

Personal data of learners are gathered through a three-page information sheet and become the record system of the school.

“Kung walang records ang school, or like the case of Marawi students who will transfer, meron namang copy ang ating Central Office (If the school has no records, the Central Office has a copy),” said Jeruta.

The personal information of the students are only accessible to the school where the student is enrolled, and the Central Office.

There have been reports of schools burned by the Maute Group in their seige of Marawi City.

Jeruta admitted they do not know the extent of the destruction of the computer system in Marawi City.